Talented creatives are wasting away due to lack of support - Filmmaker

Filmmaker and writer, Elsie Obeng-Kwakye

Ghanaian filmmaker and writer, Elsie Obeng-Kwakye, is calling for increased support from key players in the creative industry to nurture emerging talents striving to make a significant impact with their work.

She made this appeal at the premiere of her latest documentary, "Unexpected," produced by her Elsie Produktion house at the British Council in Accra.



"Unexpected" explores the lives of four teenage girls, including a mother of 11 children who became a mother at the tender age of 14. Another documentary, "Sir," also premiered on the same day, focusing on the displacement of children in James Town following the 2020 demolition of their homes along the seashore and its surroundings.



Speaking with Graphic Showbiz at the event, Elsie Obeng-Kwakye pointed out the wealth of talent in the country's creative space but said that financial constraints and a lack of platforms hinder the growth of these individuals.



"There are a lot of talented up-and-coming filmmakers who can contribute a great deal to the growth of our industry, but they don't have the financial muscle to do so, and as a result, they waste away," she explained.



According to her, a robust support system, whether financial or through seasoned filmmakers sharing their platforms, could significantly boost the confidence of budding filmmakers in the creative space.



"I believe with the necessary support, be it financial or seasoned filmmakers sharing their platforms with younger ones, it will go a long way to help build their confidence in the space to allow them to thrive," she affirmed.

Known for her socially impactful works, Ms. Obeng-Kwakye hopes that "Unexpected" not only highlights the causes of teenage pregnancy but also serves as a catalyst for resolving these pressing issues.



"I want to use my platform to tackle more social issues. I am committed to extending my efforts beyond the current project, as there are additional social issues that I aspire to address. Building on the insights gained from 'Unexpected' and 'Sir,' my focus is now shifting to the creation of another documentary that aims at touching on the exploitation of children in fishing activities," she shared with Graphic Showbiz.



