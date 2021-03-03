Talkertainment: Exclusive interview with Moesha Premieres today at 12noon

Make a date with Elsie Lamar and her guest, Moesha Boduong on this week's edition of Talkertainment which will be showing on GhanaWeb TV on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Interesting and mind-blowing revelations about her life, career, relationship with colleagues, covid-19 experience among others will be exclusively disclosed on the show.



Also, get to know the other side of the actress that barely makes it to the public.

Watch a snippet of the yet to be premiered interview below



