Talkertainment: Radio, TV, emceeing; Giovani Caleb's rise to fame

Radio and TV presenter, Caleb Elolo Adzomah popularly known as ‘Giovani’ takes his turn on GhanaWeb’s entertainment show, ‘Talkertainment’.

The versatile media personality exclusively disclosed on Talkertainment, reasons for his sudden exit from Bola Ray’s EIB Network to Media General where he now hosts 3FM’s drive time show, Showbiz 360 on TV3, among others.



He explained how Bola received the news of him leaving the company and also his current relationship with his former boss.



Raised by typical ‘Votarians’, Giovani described as ‘tough’ his upbringing with his strict Christian parents and how he was restricted from participating in so many activities in his childhood days.



He also talked about the rationale behind his prank calls, one of his trademarks as a radio show host which several people including celebrities have fallen prey to.

His married life, future prospects and social life were not left out of the interaction.



Click the video below to watch the full interview



