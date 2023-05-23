Talkertainment: Tagoe Sisters recounts 40 years rollercoaster journey in music

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Popular Ghanaian music duo, Tagoe Sisters, have disclosed the struggles, laughter, and tears that characterize their 40-year-old music journey.
In an exclusive interview with Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment, the popular music duo spoke about how they undertook several menial jobs, backup singers for some secular artistes among others.
They also highlighted some level of apathy and dis-unity within the gospel fraternity.
Not forgetting their plans, and huge projects in the pipeline to celebrate their 40th anniversary in music.
The full video premieres on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, on GhanaWebTV.



