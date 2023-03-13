Talks as emotional throwback video of Wizkid surfaces online

Singer, Wizkid

Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun who is better known as Wizkid has always given Nigeria's his best and they seem to not get enough of him.

Accomplishing one's dreams and living a fulfilled life always comes with sacrifices, determination and hard work.



Wizkid has by far worked hard, stayed committed, and sacrificed a lot to get to the level he is now.



A throwback video of the singer pouring his heart out in a freestyle he made has got social media users talking.



Many upon seeing the video stated that Wizkid has always been passionate about music and has paid his dues well to get to the stage he is.



Others also compared the throwback video to how he does things currently. They stated that Wizkid back in the day, did things differently compared to now that he smokes.

Read some comments below:



tony.frank_: "There’s always a sad story behind every Glory.. Wizzy done pay him Dues ."



shola_ijanusi: "May D dey tey meet up. In this life just follow your process Mehn"



djhybeat: "Na only portable money no fit change"



mc_jessecfr: "If Wizkid catch this lyrics come add Amina like 10 times na banger o"

chioma4eva: "Always smooth and cool from day 1, effortlessly doing his thing and minding his business from day 1.... this his freestyle sweet pass rice & beans lyrically. Big Wizzy and swag na 5 & 6 from day 1 no wonder it comes out so naturally... you have really paid your dues Wizzy"



lashe_teju: "E never Dey smoke for here…igbo go calm you down"



cilladuarey1: "Wizkid and saying Baby"



