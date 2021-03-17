Taxes: You're making celebs who campaigned for you look mindless - David Osei to Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian Actor, Prince David Osei

Actor Prince David Osei has bemoaned government’s decision to subject citizens to the payment of some extra utility taxes including water, and electricity.

He says, per that directive, President Akufo-Addo is making him [David Osei] and other celebrities who campaigned for him during the 2020 general elections look stupid.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah earlier indicated that Ghanaians will have to pay for the free provision of water and electricity introduced by the government in 2020 as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.



The discussion has drawn criticisms from several individuals including Prince David Osei who thinks such a move is absurd.



He has for that matter asked President Akufo-Addo to think twice about his decision adding that if the NPP’s campaign was on the premise of ‘free’ stuff, then the hike in taxes makes them come across as liars.



“If we campaigned for #4more4Nana to do more on the premise of free water and electricity during the pandemic and we turn around to tax the people, then it makes some of us who championed the course look mindless,” he wrote on social media.



Campaigning for the NPP

The likes of Prince David Osei, Kalyos, Bismark the Joke, General Ntatia, BB Bright, Jessica Williams among others actively campaigned for the NPP during the 2020 general elections.



They were mostly captured on social media engaging in street floats, door-to-door campaigns all in the bid to get the New Patriotic Party back to power.







Campaigning against Dumelo

Being supporters of the NPP, these actors were under serious attack for campaigning against their colleague and friend, John Dumelo who was then contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



They were dragged on social media for rather endorsing the then NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan instead of their colleague showbiz personality.