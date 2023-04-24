4
Tears, tributes as famous musician Rudebwoy Ranking is reported dead

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Various social media platforms have been inundated with tributes with many expressing shock over the reported demise of Rudebwoy Ranking, a Dancehall musician who was once under Bullhaus Entertainment.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com which referenced sources, “the musician passed away in the early hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra where he had been taken to, for treatment”.

It is unclear what his medical condition was.

While no official communication from the family has been made, stakeholders of the music industry are grieving with many sharing photographs of the musician.

Rudebwoy Ranking’s repertoires include ‘Jah Over Dem’, ‘No Drama’, ‘Yaro’, ‘Level Up’, ‘My Time’.

Below are some of the comments on the back of Rudebwoy Ranking's reported demise.



















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
