Teary Bullgod narrates his sweet relationship with the late Fennec

Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog

Contrary to speculations he is the main suspect in the murder case of Fennec Okyere, Bullgod has disclosed he had a good relationship with the deceased prior to his death.

According to Bullgod, he and Fennec were very good friends while he was alive.



Emphasizing the extent of friendship they had, Bullgod during a discussion on Daybreak Hitz said among other things that he was the first person to have introduced Fennec to the ‘Artiste management’ business.



“Fennec is my friend. I knew Fennec way before he started managing Kwaw Kesse. I am the person who introduced Fennec to the artiste manager business. As I speak to you now, Fennec is on my right-side listening. He is saying to himself, Charley I get a like I go talk some.



“If you get my wife on the phone she will tell you. Fennec comes to my home and come and eat. That’s how we are. The last time I spoke to Fennec was like five days before he got murdered."



When the host, Andy Dosty, noticed Bullgod was teary and pointed that out for the benefit of his listeners, Bullgod explained his demeanor saying, "We were supposed to have a joint, something like a union for managers. You can call Socrates and put him on speaker.”



Bullgod however established that he is also interested in unraveling the persons responsible for assassinating his friend (Fennec), adding that it will bring him some peace.

“I am also looking for those who killed Fennec so I can be at peace. Because if you google who killed Fennec, my name pops up and I don’t like that. That is my friend.”



Bullgod held a suspect in Fennec Okyere’s crime



Fennec Okyere was killed at his Manet Gardens residence on the Spintex Road, Accra on March 13, 2014, by unknown assailants, and investigations at that time established that prior to his death, Bullgod issued numerous threats on his life.



Shortly after his death, Bullgod was arrested after investigations by the Homicide Unit of the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) pointed to him as the prime suspect in the murder case of the late artiste manager.



This particular murder case appears to have been resuscitated by Bullgod’s former artiste, Shatta Wale who insists that he (Bullgod) was involved in the late Fennec Okyere’s death.





Watch this episode of E-Forum below.











EB/BB