Tech meets fashion: Samsung to star at Glitz Africa Fashion Week

Samsung will showcase its most avant-garde innovations on the runway

Source: Samsung Electronics

The connection between fashion and technology has never been stronger. These days, people express their sense of style through smartphones and smart watches when taking pictures in their best outfits, whether in front of a mirror, at glittering events, memorable moments or on the red carpet. Clearly, technology has become an inseparable part of fashion, beyond the soft and hardware.

So it’s no surprise that at this year’s Glitz Africa Fashion Week, Ghana’s biggest annual fashion and lifestyle event, Samsung will showcase its most avant-garde innovations on the runway, including the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.



Running from 6 to 8 November, the 8th edition of Glitz Africa Fashion Week will roll out the red carpet as this exciting, pan-African celebrity, fashion and lifestyle brand assembles esteemed industry players, fashion designers, entrepreneurs, influencers, students and enthusiasts to engage in an interactive weekend in Accra.



Samsung firmly believes in using technology to connect people to exciting experiences the way fashion does. “Samsung has made the Galaxy Fold2 and the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition available to illustrate how fashion designers can enhance their work and creativity using these innovative devices,” said Eugene Nahm, Managing Director for Samsung, Ghana.



“At Samsung, we believe in reshaping and redefining the possibilities of the mobile device experience. Our innovative technology enables trailblazing innovators and entrepreneurs to be more efficient and perform at the peak of their industry,” Mr. Nahm added.

Despite the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, the Glitz Africa brand remains resolute in pushing the agenda of promoting the fashion industry in Ghana and Africa.



With the annual Business of Fashion Seminar, Free Street side event, presentations, film screenings and runway shows, characterizing the 2020 Glitz Africa Fashion Week, Glitz Africa is committed to providing a holistic experience in fashion education, exposure and entertainment.



These series of events lined up for the Glitz Africa Fashion Week create an ideal setting to showcase Samsung’s latest technology, given the important role they play in establishing cultural trends and innovations in design, fashion and lifestyle. Samsung’s new models are bound to turn heads.

