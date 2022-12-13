Technical team, security lacked certain things Wizkid asked for – Bullgod

Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Popular artiste manager Bullgod has asserted that he had the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the technical team and what ensued backstage during the Wizkid Live concert.

According to him, the team was unable to meet the Nigerian singer's demands.



Touching on the Nigerian afrobeat artiste’s reasons for pulling out of the concert, Bullgod said it somewhat made sense to him.



Parts of Wizkid’s apology statement to fans cited technical and security issues as his main reasons for failing to perform at the concert held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“To everyone who made the effort to come out for me [on Saturday night]. I was charged up, and looking forward to doing this show. Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high-quality show that my fans deserve,” he earlier posted on Twitter.

But touching on this development in an interview with Hitz FM, Bullgod said Wizkid perhaps took such drastic actions to protect himself and his brand.



“I had the opportunity to see the setup, and I think the people that were handling the setup, I mean one of the technical people was talking about the things that they are not able to get," Bulldog said.



The artiste manager continued: "He was talking about flying some things into the country and so on. If I measure that with what Wizkid put out, then there is some sense in there. Maybe he required certain things that they couldn’t get that night. I stand to be corrected, but don’t let us also not forget that Wizkid has not played any event at a huge ground like the Accra Sports Stadium, which has 40,000 capacity. He hasn’t done that size before.”



EB/BB