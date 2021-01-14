TeePhlow prepares for his homecoming with Phlowducation 2

Ghanaian rapper, TeePhlow

Ghanaian rapper TeePhlow is set to finally release his anticipated follow-up project Phlowducation 2 on 21st January 2021.

Currently based in the United States of America, the wordsmith has set social media ablaze with features on the album that include Samini, Efya, Kwesi Arthur, Strongman, Kofi Mole, Worlasi, Camidoh, Slim Drumz, and Big Ben.



Dubbed as the Homecoming, the project has been teased for over a year now, with TeePhlow releasing Road to Phlowducation 2 as a precursor to the main project.



It’s been a long road to Phlowducation 2 after TeePhlow released the maiden project in 2017 whiles still under Spyder Lee Entertainment.

From Phlowducation came his Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Record of the year winning Song ‘State of the Arts’, thus a lot of fans place reverence on the project.



Finally, after 3 years, fans finally get a follow-up and the expectations are at its highest ever due to the calibre of the featured artists.



TeePhlow taste of musical success was when his single Alkayida went viral but his main taste of the mainstream was when he signed for the Last2 led by Hammer after placing 2nd in the defunct Next Big Thing in GH hip hop television show.