TeePhlow push backs release of Phlowducation 2

Rapper TeePhlow

Ghanaian rapper TeePhlow has pushed back the release of his highly anticipated debut album Phlowducation 2, which was scheduled for release today (21st January, 2021).

The rapper recently unveiled the featured acts and the track-list for the 12 track album.



In a video announcement, TeePhlow revealed he had signed a major distributing deal (although he didn’t reveal much) and thus had to push the release of the project back for another week.



With that timeline, it means the album will be dropping either on the 28th of 29th of January 9 (that is if it doesn’t get pushed back again).



The “forgive’ rapper, however, revealed a pre-order link will be out today, whiles asking fans to go through the track-list and select the first single that should be released off the album.

Phlowducation 2 features Samini, Efya, Kwesi Arthur, Strongman, Kofi Mole, Worlasi, Camidoh, Slim Drumz, and Big Ben.



See the post below:



