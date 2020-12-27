TeePhlow to release 'Phlowducation II' album in January

Award-winning Rapper Teephlow

Source: Phylx Akakpo, Contributor

Award-winning Rapper Teephlow known in real life as Lukeman Ekow Baidoo has finally revealed Thursday, January 21 as the official release day for his much-anticipated Phlowducation 2 Album.

He made the announcement via his social media handles as he unveiled the official album art. He posted with the caption;



“ It’s been a tough year for us all. We won some and we lost some but by the will of God, we still breathe in living colour. Thankful to you all for the wait. It’s time to serve you this masterpiece. It’s time to come home. PHLOWDUCATION II – The Homecoming 21-01-21”



In 2017, signed under Spyderlee Entertainment, TeePhlow dropped the Phlowducation Album which was well received by the masses because it was targeted at making lyricism the main key in the rap game. ‘State of the Art’ which was the 8th song from the album went ahead to win ‘Record of the year’ at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Being away close to a year because of coronavirus pandemic and its associated restrictions, TeePhlow aims to present ‘Phlowducation II’ as a representation of his growth and development as a musician over the past few months away from his home country.



Themed ‘The Homecoming’, TeePhlow is expected to reveal featured artistes, track list and more details for Phlowducation II in the next few weeks ahead of the big release on the 21st January 2021.

Source: Phylx Akakpo, Contributor