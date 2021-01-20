TeePhlow unveils 12-song track-list for Phlowducation 2

Rapper TeePhlow

Ghanaian rapper TeePhlow, real name Lukeman Baidoo has unveiled the track-list for his album ‘Phlowducation 2’.

The rapper is bringing the music back home with the second instalment of his Phlowducation series dubbed, ‘Home Coming’.



With features with Samini, Efya, Kwesi Arthur, Strongman, Kofi Mole, Worlasi, Camidoh, Slim Drumz, and Big Ben on the album, fans are eagerly anticipating the album.



The album has 12 songs with production credits going to Jaemally, Kopow, Psyko, Noizey People, Big Ben, Aswag & Dario, Kid Magic, Samsney and Yung Demz

The album is scheduled to drop on 21st January and ahead of the release, TeePhlow gives fans a ‘Stingy’ freestyle.



