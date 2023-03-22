Teephlow is jealous of me - Medikal

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Medikal

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has made a bold statement that he will not collaborate with fellow rapper Teephlow, citing envy and jealousy as the reasons behind his decision.

During an interview with Giovani on 3FMDrive, Medikal stated, "I don't see myself doing music with Teephlow. He is envious of me, he is jealous of me, he hates me, he doesn't wish me well, and he wishes to be in my position."



The two rappers were reportedly close friends in the past, but their friendship took a hit when Teephlow commented on the Covid-19 pandemic.



In an interview, Teephlow indirectly accused Medikal of engaging in illegal activities by saying, "which artiste can play shows and get money to buy a range over?"



Furthermore, Medikal mentioned that he was hurt by his comment and questioned Teephlow's intentions, wanting to know how a good friend could turn into a foe.



"When you put me in that position, what are you trying to say? He was my guy, we play games in my house together," he added.



Ever since Medikal made this statement, it has generated a lot of buzz in the Ghanaian music industry, with fans and industry insiders weighing in on the matter.

While some fans believe that Teephlow is jealous of Medikal's success, others are criticizing Medikal for holding a grudge and refusing to collaborate based on personal issues.







