Teephlow releases debut album 'Phlowducation 2'

Rapper TeePhlow

Sensational Ghanaian rapper and Hip-Hop artist, Lukeman Ekow Baidoo professionally known as Teephlow has made a gigantic return to the music industry to continue from where he left as he releases part two of his record-breaking Phlowducation (The Homecoming) album.

After winning awards with his singles, the Fante rap kingpin is set to break walls as the Phlowducation 2 album dubbed ‘The Homecoming’ which he has been working on for three years now is finally ready for consumption by discerning music lovers and his fans across the globe.



You would recall that Teephlow officially announced on January 21 that his homecoming is a masterpiece and appreciated all his fans for patiently waiting for it.



The ‘Phlowducation 2 Homecoming consists of 12 tracks featuring Worlasi, Samini, Efya, Kelvyn Boy, Strongman Burna, Slim Drumz, Kofi Mole, and Kwesi Arthur.

Teephlow’s Phlowducation 2 talks about his life story and his journey about his music career.



Fans and music lovers can now grab their headphones and start jamming to it because PHLOWDUCATION II is here!!!



Stream: https://lnk.to/Phlowducation2