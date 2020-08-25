Music

Teflon Flexx elated after winning VGMA Unsung

Musician Teflon Flexx

Leader of the StewGang, Teflon Flexx, also known as SOG, is the winner for this year’s VGMA Unsung.

According to the artist who hails from Wiaga, a little town in the Upper East region of Ghana, this is the first time an Upper East artist got nominated and emerged winner.



"It's a huge step for the region, this will serve as a motivation to countless underground arts in the region who are almost losing hope because of tiring efforts without recognition.”



He added that “Chale, I no fit express my gratitude finish, my heart is full of joy right now and I’m so grateful for all the support from my people and everyone who loves my music. I’m grateful to the people of upper east, upper West, the entire northern region for coming together as one to push my name to make it to the unsung list, this makes me proud to call myself a northerner not to leave out my growing fan base in the rest of the country, that also pushed my name to make it to the list. I’m full of gratitude. God richly bless everyone. It feels so good to be recognized by such a huge platform (VGMA). Winning this award is a challenge for me to work extra harder.”



In an interview with Teflon Flexx, he said, “This is indeed an honour to me, especially to get my works appreciated, winning the category is a motivation and also an inspiration for every youth out there to keep on keeping on with their craft, giving up is not an option.”



Teflon has released bangers like, ‘Murder’, ‘Eskebelebe’, ‘Oreo’ and his latest, ‘ Madina’ which is the anthem on the street which will fill the airwaves.

Teflon was in the category with Gyakie, Sherry Boss, Imrana, Abochie, and Kofi Jamar.



He recently topped Muse Africa’s music chart dubbed ‘Bangerz Of the Quarter (BOQ)’. His song ‘Madina’ which he featured DJ Wobete won both the ‘Introlude Song of the quarter’ and ‘The Afrobeats song of the Quarter.



The VGMA awards scheme is designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.



It’s been duly tagged as music’s biggest night in Ghana and this years’ edition marks over two decades of honoring deserving creatives in the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.





