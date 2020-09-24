Teflon Flexx hints on a new feature with Medikal

Teflon Flexx with Medikal

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

After winning VGMA 2020 Unsung Artiste of Year, Teflon Flexx is speeding up to drop an endlessly-playable music project.

Teflon Flexx took to his Instagram page to hint on a soon-to-be released musical project which he will be featuring baby Island’s father AMG Medikal.



Lately, Teflon has been posting pictures and videos on his Instagram page which capture him and AMG Medikal. From all indications, the two are working on a banger, which according to a source, will be released before this year ends.



Taking to his Instagram page to drop the hint, Teflon wrote: "Greatness is coming."

Teflon who is currently having a good time after winning as the Unsung Artiste of the Year at the VGMA 2020 and also releasing a gratitude song ‘Oluwa’ to appreciate his music fans, seems to be enjoying favour after his win.





