Teflon Flexx releases a new freestyle titled ‘Not Even Shouting’

Teflon Flexx, 'Not Even Shouting' (Freestyle)

Ahead of the release of his EP in May, Ghanaian singer Teflon Flexx goes hard on this freestyle titled’ Not Even Shouting’.

Teflon shows off his dexterity, as he goes back to his roots as s rapper, in this drill inspired freestyle.



Produced by Babawvd, Teflon goes off, as he brags about being the richest artist coming from Northern Ghana, whiles he flaunts his achievements.



He also recognized the good works the Ghanaian media is doing to push his brand.

Listen to ‘Not Even Shouting’ exclusively on Audiomack.



Teflon Flexx is set to release his sophomore EP titled Love From The East on May 14th. The EP is set to be a collection of the best love songs, the singer has ever created.