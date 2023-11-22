Tell us your vision instead of criticizing Mahama's 24-hour economy - Bridget Otoo slams Bawumia

Vice-president Bawumia, Bridget Otoo

Ghanaian media personality and TV presenter, Bridget Otoo, has taken a swipe at Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia over his response to an intended 24-hour economy policy proposed by former president John Dramani Mahama.

This comes after Bawumia criticized Mahama's proposal, stating that Mahama did not understand his own policy and that Ghana already had some sectors and services that operated 24 hours a day.



Bawumia said that he had a new vision and policy to transform Ghana and that he was the future, while Mahama was the past. He said this at a campaign event in Nalerigu, in the North East Region, on Monday, November 20, 2023.



In reaction to his comments, Bridget Otoo attacked Bawumia in a series of posts on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating that Bawumia was not capable of fixing anything in the economy and that he had no vision or policy of his own.



She praised Mahama for leading and driving the conversation on the 24-hour economy policy stating that Mahama had a proper agenda and that Bawumia was just chasing him. She advised Bawumia to start holding lectures on how it would not work.



She also listed some of Bawumia's policies that she found lacking. She said that Bawumia had no clear vision or ideas and that he was only trying to appeal to different groups of people.

check out her tweets below





The liar in chief @MBawumia thinks it’s 2015/16 on his book-conomist campaign.



May I remind him that it’s 2023, he hasn’t been able to show that he’s capable of fixing anything in the economy.



Instead critiquing someone’s policy can he actually tell what his own “vision” is? https://t.co/kJkX6A59J3 — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) November 21, 2023

Bawumia: John Mahma’s 24 hour economy doesn’t make sense, he doesn’t he doesn’t know what he’s saying .. What is your own policy?



Bawumia: I have my own vision



———-



???? Yes, this is the man who has been in charge of the economy the last 6 years campaigning on huffs and puffs — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) November 21, 2023

I love that the conversation is about John Mahama’s 24 hour economy! That’s how you lead and drive the conversation. Proper agenda.



Let Bawumia chase.



At this point I will encourage Bawumia to start holding lecture on how “24 hour won’t work in a digitized economy” — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) November 21, 2023

You @MBawumia actually said you would take one Ghana Card over 1,000 interchanges. The Ghana card that hasn’t even been able to eliminate fraud and ghost names? #ABB #NotFitForPresident pic.twitter.com/eNHJC1i8XB — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) November 21, 2023

ID/

