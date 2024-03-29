Telling us Vanessa recently asked to sleep with you was unnecessary – Kwaku Manu jabs Funny Face

Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu has lambasted Funny Face for disclosing the intimate conversation he had with the mother of his children, Vanessa, when she was in Accra a while ago.

Earlier during Funny Face’s recent rants on social media, he claimed that Vanessa, in her quest to draw closer to him once again, once asked to sleep over at his house.



It can be recalled that a few days before Funny Face’s accident, he stormed social media to lambast Vanessa over denying him access to their children.



Halfway through his rants, he claimed that Vanessa had been scheming her way into his life once again.



“You came begging me, asking me to co-parent with you, telling me that you love me, and so on. So, is this it? You recently came to Accra and asked to come to my house to sleep over. You said you wanted to come and I insisted that I wasn’t around, I said I was at Winneba. Do you remember?



"Should I have allowed you into my home once again, so you catch me in the middle of the night and sleep with me? So you would have brought up your favourite doggy styles again? No way!” he stated in an Instagram video.

But Kwaku Manu thinks it was a wrong move to have told the public this part of their conversation.



Describing it as an immature act, Kwaku Manu while addressing the situation on his YouTube channel said,



“Coming to social media to announce that Vanessa wanted you back, and wanted to sleep over at your house was unnecessary. Giving too many details about the doggy was also unnecessary. If Vanessa was in Accra and wanted someone to sleep with and called you, how is that our business? You are the only person who knows why you don’t ever want to have anything sexually to do with her, it's not our business, so don’t tell us.”



Kwaku Manu’s comments come in the wake of Funny Face’s tragic accident, where his vehicle rammed into five people, including a mother and two kids.



The comedian has since been remanded for two weeks, following his appearance at the Ofaakor Circuit court.

Background



On Sunday, March 24, Funny Face’s vehicle nearly killed five persons, including a mother and two kids at Kasoa, Kakraba junction in the central region.



In a detailed report by UTV’s Central Regional correspondent, monitored by GhanaWeb, some eyewitnesses identified that the tragic incident stemmed from drunk driving, and cruising at an abnormal speed, among others.



Funny Face’s recent fight with Vanessa



A few days before his March 24, 2024, accident on the Kasoa highway, Funny Face was spotted online lambasting the mother of his three daughters over custody issues.

In a series of posts on Instagram, he said his baby mama, upon realizing that he was steadily recovering from his mental state, took advantage of the situation and started getting closer to him.



He said Vanessa, who nearly destroyed his life by bolting with their kids for the past four years, suddenly started giving him access to them through several video calls.



However, in the latest turn of events, Funny Face said Vanessa had withdrawn all such rights and suddenly developed a cold attitude towards him.



Unclear about Vanessa’s sudden change, Funny Face is unhappy with the fact that she raised his hopes with the children and dashed them.





EB/SARA