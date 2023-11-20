Tema International School's 20th anniversary production of 'The Prince of Egypt' takes Accra by storm

Some of the actors on stage

On Saturday, 18 November, the National Theatre stage came alive with an unforgettable performance that transported the audience back in time to ancient Egypt when the Tema International School (TIS) left audiences spellbound with its breathtaking adaptation of "The Prince of Egypt."

This milestone production was nothing short of a Broadway spectacle as the students and teaching staff showcased their immense talent in a production that can only be described as mind-blowing.



"The production's success was a result of meticulous attention to detail, from the colourful and highly creative costumes to the stunning makeup that brought the characters to life. The realistic set and props whisked the audience away to a different era, creating an immersive experience.



"The musical, featuring high-quality live music sung by TIS students, tugged at the heartstrings and left a lasting impact. The TIS orchestra and band displayed their passion for each instrument as they played live from the backstage. Their graceful and perfectly choreographed dance routines brought each scene to life in a captivating and moving way," a statement from the school said.



Additionally, the production featured enchanting and mesmerising magical effects, including the breathtaking opening of the Red Sea and the enchanting appearance of snakes, which left the audience in a state of wonder and awe.



The characterisation and use of theatre techniques were exemplary, setting a new standard for theatrical excellence.

TIS went beyond the stage to make a meaningful impact in the community.



The aim of the show was to raise funds for babies with Anorectal Malformation at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The school (parents, alumni and staff) sponsored over 50 children from local schools and orphanages, including St. Nicholas Charity Foundation School in Tema New Town and Floating Crystal Academy in Ashaiman, to attend the show.



"For all these children, it was their first time experiencing the magic of theatre, and their joy was palpable. For some of them, it was their first time visiting Accra," the statement added.



The lobby of the National Theatre was impeccably organised and adorned with the four pillars of the school: Academics, Sports, Service, and Culture.

Several other schools attended the show, including Ghana International School, SOS-Hermann Gmeiner College in Tema, Tema Ridge School, All-Rayan, and Lincoln School.







Some of the cast and crew described their experiences, with one of them saying: "When I joined TIS 3 years ago, one of the reasons was the enriching after-school and CAS programme, the opportunity to excel not only in academics but in the arts, sport, and service to the community. Now, I stand on this stage with so much pride. Proud of my school, my peers, and myself.”



Another said, “It was not only a challenging and eye-opening experience, it was fun, and the bond we have created with each other will last a lifetime. I am so honoured.”



The Production Coordinator, Surama King, stated that, "I've been a part of the TIS community for almost 14 years. The school doesn't just provide opportunities for students; it extends that commitment to every community member, inspiring us to strive for excellence continually. This production, involving over 250 people, including 190 students from our primary and main campuses and dedicated staff from various departments, has been a labour of love for the past nine months. It truly reflects our Co-founders' vision of holistic education."

Tema International School (TIS), is an esteemed IB World School that provides a comprehensive educational experience through its Primary Years Programme, Middle Years Programme, and Diploma Programmes.







