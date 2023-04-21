0
Menu
Entertainment

Tems conducted praise and worship in Ugandan prison - Manager reveals

Tems Singer Hdu.png Tems is a popular Nigerian singer

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Muyiwa Awoniyi, the manager of Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Tems has revealed that the entertainer conducted praise and worship in her prison cell when she was detained by the Uganda police in 2020.

One can recall that Nigerian artistes, Omah Lay and Tems, and some of their team members were arrested and detained in Kampala, Uganda in December 2020 for flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

Recounting the event while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of Menisms’ audiovisual podcast hosted Olumurewa and Michael Sonariwo, Awoniyi said Tems had the prisoners singing along with her.

He said, “Entering prison, as a woman, Tems, they [prison warders] took her to the female section. I was just worried about her. I was not with her. I was just wondering what the hell is going on [with her?].

“I will come to find out that Tems conducted praise and worship in a whole prison cell. Everybody was singing with her. She took over the whole prison.”

He said the experience was heartbreaking.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
5 things that happen during sex you shouldn't be sorry for
Why Akufo-Addo couldn't have been the lawyer of Mathias Alistair
$2.5 million worth of fuel condensates for TOR gone missing - NAPO
How a young man has used his bet winnings in 7 years
I no longer use NHIS card - Health Minister laments