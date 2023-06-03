Tems finally receives Grammy Award plaque

Tems

Sensational Nigerian singer, Tems has received the plaque for her Grammy.

Her manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi announced this in a post on his Instagram stories on Friday, June 2, 2023.



She got it for her work with Drake on Future’s song “Wait for You,” which took home the prize for Best Rap Melodic Performance.



Muyiwa posted a picture of someone displaying the award.



Although the song was up for the Best Rap Song award, this is the first Grammy she has ever won.



Tems is the second female Nigerian performer to win a Grammy, following Sade Adu. In 1986, Sade received a Grammy for Best New Artist.



