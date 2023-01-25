Tems makes history as first Nigerian musician to be nominated for an Oscar, see full list of nominees

Nigerian singer, Tems, shot to fame after featuring on Wizkid's 'Essence'

ems has become the first Nigerian musician to be nominated for an Oscar award for helping write “Lift Me Up”, one of the soundtracks on Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Tems co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Rihanna, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. “Blessed to have written this song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest @badgalriri voice it to perfection,” the Nigerian singer-songwriter wrote last October while sharing the cover art of the song that has a portrait of Rihanna.



Tems, who has already worked with Beyonce, Drake, Justin Bieber, Future, Wizkid, and Khali, recorded a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” for the Wakanda Forever Prologue EP.



In October, the Afrobeats sensational singer took home one of the biggest awards at the annual BMI London Awards. She won the Impact Prize which honors leading songwriters, music publishers and composers in the UK and Europe. She was shortlisted for a Grammy and Golden Globe recently.



The singer is yet to comment on her historic Oscar nomination. The 95th Academy Awards will be aired live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 12.



Check out the full list of nominations released on Tuesday.



Best Picture



All Quiet on the Western Front



Avatar: The Way of Water



The Banshees of Inisherin



Elvis



Everything Everywhere All at Once



The Fabelmans



Tár



Top Gun: Maverick



Triangle of Sadness



Women Talking



Actor in a Leading Role



Austin Butler, Elvis



Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin



Brendan Fraser, The Whale



Paul Mescal, Aftersun



Bill Nighy, Living



Actress in a Leading Role



Cate Blanchett, Tár



Ana de Armas, Blonde



Andreah Riseborough, To Leslie



Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans



Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Actor in a Supporting Role



Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway



Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans



Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin



Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Actress in a Supporting Role



Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Hong Chau, The Whale



Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin



Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Directing



Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin



Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans



Todd Field, Tár



Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness



Writing (Adapted Screenplay)



All Quiet on the Western Front



Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery



Living



Top Gun: Maverick



Women Talking



Writing (Original Screenplay)



The Banshees of Inisherin



Everything Everywhere All at Once



The Fabelmans



Tár



Triangle of Sadness



Animated Feature Film



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On



Puss in Boots: The Last Wish



The Sea Beast



Turning Red



Documentary (Feature)



All That Breathes



All the Beauty and the Bloodshed



Fire of Love



A House Made of Splinters



Navalny



Documentary (Short Subject)



The Elephant Whisperers



Haulout



How Do You Measure a Year?



The Martha Mitchell Effect



Stranger at the Gate



International Feature Film



All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany



Argentina, 1985, Argentina



Close, Belgium



EO, Poland



The Quiet Girl, Ireland



Film Editing



The Banshees of Inisherin



Elvis



Everything Everywhere All at Once



Tár



Top Gun: Maverick



Cinematography



All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths



Elvis



Empire of Light



Tár



Sound



All Quiet on the Western Front



Avatar: The Way of Water



The Batman



Elvis



Top Gun: Maverick



Music (Original Score)



All Quiet on the Western Front



Babylon



The Banshees of Inisherin



Everything Everywhere All at Once



The Fabelmans



Music (Original Song)



“Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman



“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick



“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda



“Naatu Naatu,” RRR



“This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once



Costume Design



Babylon



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Elvis



Everything Everywhere All at Once



Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris



Makeup and Hairstyling



All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Elvis



The Whale



Production Design



All Quiet on the Western Front



Avatar: The Way of Water



Babylon



Elvis



The Fabelmans



Visual Effects



All Quiet on the Western Front



Avatar: The Way of Water



The Batman



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Top Gun: Maverick



Short Film (Animated)



The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse



The Flying Sailor



Ice Merchants



My Year of Dicks



An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It



Short Film (Live Action)



An Irish Goodbye



Ivalu



Le Pupille



Night Ride



The Red Suitcase