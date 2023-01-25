0
Menu
Entertainment

Tems makes history as first Nigerian musician to earn Oscar nomination

120373204 Temsonclbdrakealbumtemiladeopeniyiakatemsbioweyyoufitnosabi Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tems

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems has been nominated for an Oscar award with “Lift Me Up” in the Best Original Song category.

She becomes the first Nigerian artiste to receive an Oscar nomination.

The 27-year-old singer secured an Oscar nomination for her contribution to “Lift Me Up” off Black Panther (Wakanda Forever).

Tems is nominated for her co-writing Lift Me Up for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie.

The song released in October 2022, was nominated for Best Original Song.

The Nigerian songstress was nominated alongside Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson and Rihanna who also have song writing credits on Lift Me Up.

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Naatu Naatu from RRR are also nominated for Best Original Song.

In October, the Afrobeats sensational singer took home one of the enormous awards at the annual BMI London Awards.

Tems won the Impact Prize which honours leading songwriters, music publishers, and composers in the UK and Europe.

She was also nominated for a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue