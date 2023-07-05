0
Menu
Entertainment

Tems speaks about her fame, describes her life as a testimony

Tems Singer Hdu.png Nigerian musician Tems

Wed, 5 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Tems has described her life as a testimony.

The musician made the claims while delivering a prologue at the 2023 Essence Festival on July 2nd, in New Orleans, USA.

“You know, my life is a testimony. I guess, for those who don’t understand, I’m from Lagos, Nigeria,” Tems said amidst wild cheers.

The singer, thereafter, performed ‘Essence’; her record-breaking collaborative song with Wizkid who later joined her on the stage of the 29th Essence Festival.

The duo serenaded the crowd with their scintillating chemistry.

Tems hit superstardom after stealing the show as a guest on Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ which arrived on his album ‘Made In Lagos’ in 2020.

The song peaked at number 9 on the U.S Billboard Hot 100 chart after the release of a remix version with Canadian pop star, Justin Bieber in 2021.

Tems has worked with global heavyweights such as Rihanna, Drake, Future and Beyoncé.

Source: mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey
Purported suicide note of KNUST medical student pops up
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape suspended for one year
3 ex-workers accuse National Cathedral architect of sexual misconduct
Sam Okudzeto slams Dormaahene
Gyakye Quayson case: Ayikoi Otoo speaks