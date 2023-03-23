1
Ten years is a short time for musicians to claim success - Wanlov

Thu, 23 Mar 2023

Ghanaian musician, Wanlov the Kubolor, who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, has opened up about his experience in the music industry and shed light on the difficulties faced by musicians.

In a recent interview with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV, he said he started his music career in 2005, which he acknowledged was a relatively short time for most musicians to claim being successful.

He further acknowledges that the music industry is one of the most challenging industries in the world, and success is not easy to come by.

“Professionally, I started music in 2005. It's a short time for most musicians. It is one of the most difficult jobs in the world,” he said.

He cites the words of Panji Anoff, a renowned Ghanaian music producer, who once said that if you want an easy job, you should become a doctor or a lawyer, as these professions guarantee a successful salary within ten years.

According to Wanlov, in contrast, it takes much longer for a musician to establish themselves, and success is not guaranteed.

“I listened to Panjii Anoff talk about it, and he was saying if you want an easy job then you should take medicine, and be a doctor, or lawyer because in ten years you are guaranteed to be at a level making a successful salary. In ten years, it's almost guaranteed.

“You have way more doctors than you have successful musicians. For a musician, ten years is when you are now establishing yourself. It's one of the hardest jobs. You don't have hours; you are always working,” he added.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:

Watch the latest episode of E-Forum





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
