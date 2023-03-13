Tension between Obofour and Rev Adom Kyei as the two fight over 'sobolo'

Reverend Obofour, the founder and head of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Worldwide, has recently sparked controversy by daring to reveal alleged secrets about Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, a popular Ghanaian televangelist.

The feud between the two religious leaders appears to stem from an incident where Rev Adom Kyei Duah accused Obofour of visiting his church, drinking his sobolo (a traditional Ghanaian drink made from hibiscus flowers), and requesting a loan afterwards.



Obofour has vehemently denied the allegations and accused Duah of lying to draw attention to his miracle items, which he claims is a tactic to generate income.



In a video circulating on social media, Obofour can be seen calling Duah a "liar" and questioning why, if he had drunk the sobolo, which he uses for miracles, he could have also used it on his bald head to make it grow.



“That guy is a criminal. He said I came to drink his sobolo and biscuits so he could advertise them. Don't take it as a joke. He always wants attention to come to his miracle items. That's how he gets the money.



"He is a liar; I didn't drink any sobolo. If I took his sobolo, why doesn't he pour it on his head so his bald hair will grow? I have watched the video. The man was boasting,” he said.

The dispute between the two pastors has escalated further with Obofour's daring to reveal alleged secrets about their past interactions.



According to Obofour, he has met Duah on 11 separate occasions, and while he has denied drinking the sobolo, he claims they have "done serious things together" during that time.



“I've met him 11 times in this life. He claims I have come to his church, and he has also come to mine and even to the office. He has also come to my house. We have done serious things together. He said he would prove it to Ghanaians. We know ourselves. Out of the 11, I will explain what transpired during three of our meetings.



“When he impregnated someone, ask which pastor stood in the beg for him. If he gathers the courage to mention my name and say he is referring to me in all his shades, ask him what he did with the two Sabroso oils and four claws of an eagle in the years 2014 and 2015,” he added.



Duah, for his part, has fired back at Obofour, accusing him of hiding behind his television station to make defamatory remarks about him.

In a video response, Duah challenged Obofour to mention his name directly so that he could respond in detail.



He also claimed that Obofour had once come to him to request a loan, asking why someone of his stature would need to borrow money from a fellow pastor.



“There is a young man who sits at his TV station and says things about me. If you are a man, mention my name, and I will come out and explain in detail. So, I can mention your name and say there was a time when this person came to request a loan from me.



“Who was I, then, for you to come and beg for a loan from me? Weren't you the guys that served him sobolo and biscuit (cream crackers),” he expressed.



The feud between Obofour and Duah has garnered significant attention in Ghana, with many people taking sides in the dispute.





ADA/OGB