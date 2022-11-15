2
Termination of Charles Adu Boahen is all for show - Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson 47dbd.png Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In line with the undercover investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Galamsey Economy, Lydia Forson believes Charles Adu Boahen’s sacking wouldn’t solve anything.

Charles Adu Boahen was captured in Anas’s expose receiving bribes from an undercover journalist who portrayed himself as an investor to help him do business in Ghana.

In a tweet, Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson disclosed that the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance’s dismissal was a publicity stunt.

As indicated by the actress, all individuals involved ought to be brought to book and held accountable for their actions.

“The expose, the selective outrage, the termination of Charles Adu Boahen is all for show. Nothing has and will change until these allegations are thoroughly investigated and the guilty parties are forced to face the law.

“Again they believe y’all are stupid,” she said in a Twitter post she shared on November 15, 2022.

Her post comes after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, dismissed his Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, in a statement issued on Monday, November 14, 2022.

According to the statement, his dismissal was to take effect immediately.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect,” the statement read.

