Tertiary Music Awards Ghana launches in Accra; aims to recognize music talents at the Tertiary level

Elorm Kofi Atopley, CEO of Twitch House

The Tertiary Music Awards Ghana has launched in Accra to recognize and promote music talents in the Tertiary level.

The Press Launch was held at the Hill View Guest Center, Abokobi, and was attended by media personalities, with notable mention to the CEO of Twitch House, Elorm Kofi Atopley.



Most young musicians do not get the encouragement to pursue both music and their Tertiary Level education.



This leaves a huge gap in their educational lives and in helping to bridge this gap, TMAG will employ creative measures to help promote both agendas.



In order to have a credible award scheme, the Tertiary Music Awards Ghana has set up an Academy consisting of Media personalities across the media spectrum.



The Members of Academy also include: Cwesi Oteng Desmond (COD)-Media Personality (Homebase TV) and P.R.O. of the board, Philip Nelson (Jeezy), TV Producer (GhOne TV) and Artiste Manager, Johnny Stone, Media Personality (YFM and E-TV Ghana), Kingsford Sagoe, Media Personality (Live Xtra) and Artiste Manager, Prince Kofi Yeboah, Event Organizer (Echo House Ghana), Kwame Dzidula Adetsi, Operations Manager of BBNZ, DJ Kobo (DJ-EIB NETWORK), Frimpomaa and Agnes Armah (General Secretary, All Nations University).



Speaking at the Launch, C.E.O. and Project lead, Duke Odamtten –Sowah said, “This project aims at consciously creating a general awareness to the tertiary level student populace the need to attain a tertiary level education in addition to the pursuit of talent (Music) and would come off annually. One may ask, what inspired this initiative? Actually, most young and upcoming artistes don’t see the need to pursue a Tertiary Level education in addition to their talents. They either don’t enrol at all or even if they do, they defer at point with the excuse of making time to focus on music. This ends up leaving a gap in their educational lives.”



There are 29 categories for the Tertiary Music Awards Ghana.



Tertiary Artiste Of The Year

Tertiary Song Of The Year



Tertiary Hip Hop Artiste Of The Year



Tertiary Hip Hop Song Of The Year



Tertiary Highlife Artiste Of The Year



Tertiary Highlife Song Of The Year



Tertiary Music Video Of The Year



Tertiary Afrobeat Song Of The Year



Tertiary Best Feature Of The Year

Moral Group Of The Year



Tertiary Dj Of The Year



Tertiary Best Collaboration Of The Year



Tertiary Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year



Tertiary Choir Of The Year



Tertiary Engineer/Producer Of The Year



Tertiary Music Honorary Award



Tertiary Gospel Song Of The Year

Tertiary Gospel Artiste Of The Year



Tertiary Rapper Of The Year



Tertiary Music Group Of The Year



Tertiary Afrobeat Artiste Of The Year



Tertiary Hiplife Artiste Of The Year



Tertiary Songwriter Of The Year



Aspire Tertiary Artiste Of The Year



Tertiary Best Male Vocal Performance

Tertiary Best Female Vocal Performance



African Tertiary Artiste Of The Year



Tertiary Hiplife Song Of The Year



Tertiary Music Honorary Award



Nominations will be opened on the November 1st, 2020.