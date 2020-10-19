Test the law if you feel discriminated against by the Gaming Commission – Lawyer tells celebrities

Legal practitioner Poku Adusei has said that celebrities who are unhappy about the Gaming Commission’s decision to ban them from advertising betting should seek redress from the court if they feel their rights have been trampled upon.

The Gaming Commission of Ghana under its supervisory mandate drawn from Section 3 (2) (g) of the Gaming Act, 2006 (Act 721), last week, released guidelines on advertising for operators of games of chance, including banning betting companies from using celebrities in their advertisement or as ambassadors.



According to the commission, the decision “is to ensure that advertisements by operators are conducted in a responsible manner devoid of promises of any predetermined outcomes, appeals/enticements to Gamble to the vulnerable in society as well as minimise exposure to minors where applicable.”



The guidelines have however been opposed by a number of celebrities, especially those who had been contracted by advertising agencies and made ambassadors for betting companies. The showbiz personalities have argued that the directives are inimical, stressing that food is being taken out of their mouths in that regard.



Musician Wendy Shay who was among the celebrities unveiled as ambassadors for a betting company and starred in a commercial with colleague Shatta Wale has already served indication of her readiness to drag the commission to court.



In a tweet which sought to canvass for support from other celebrities, the RuffTown Records signee said: “GH Celebs can we put our differences aside and fight the system?? I guess we don’t know how powerful we are ... Well I’m taking the FDA and Gaming commission to the Human Rights Court Celebs are also Ghanaians and deserve better !! Ghana wake Up!!”





Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show ‘Bloggers’ Forum’, Lawyer Poku Adusei said the intent to test the law is in order.“Basically, they’re complaining about discrimination against them by reason of them being celebrities… It’s worthy of it to be taken to court but as to what the outcome would be, will depend on the court,” he told host Abrantepa. “Essentially, whatever they can do is founded on what is provided for in the constitution. Under Article 17 (2) of the 1992 constitution, it is clear what constitutes discrimination and in fact discrimination is defined under Article 17 (3). So when you look at all these things, you’d see that somehow, by reason of their career, as celebrities, there’s some sort of discrimination.”





He however added that the Gaming Commission’s action is also backed by the law.



“There is also the provision in the constitution which also actually allows Parliament to enact laws in the views of helping some policies to be implemented. So you’re looking at how to balance the right of the Gaming Commission to implement some of their policies against the right of these celebrities who are complaining that they’re being discriminated against. And these are all matters that we have to leave for the court to decide if they take it to court.”



