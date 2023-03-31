0
'Thank you Chioma, you're a strong woman' - Davido as he finally releases album

Davido And Chioma Ll Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: face2faceafrica.com

Davido has finally released his highly anticipated 'Timeless' album to the joy of many fans.

He dropped the album in the early hours of March 31, 2023, and the music star took to social media to announce it.

Taking to his Instagram platform, Davido penned down an emotional note to show gratitude to his wife, Chioma,

According to him, Chioma is the strongest woman he knows.

His caption reads: “At long last - WE are back. The journey from my last album to this album has been a whirlwind to say the least. I recall sitting and staring over the ocean not too long ago, wondering if I could get here again, after all I’ve been through… but with your love and support, we made it. I’m not sure what comes after this but I wanted to give you my heart, soul and energy. Today I present you “TIMELESS”.

"So many people to thank who helped make this happen but first, I must send a special thank you to the strongest woman I know, @thechefchi ! Thank you, thank you, thank you. And to all my supporters - I love you. Now, enjoy! I’ll see you all on road soon!”

