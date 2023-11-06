‘That is a stupid question’ - Delay slams fan for asking why she is not married

Media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso a.k.a Delay

Renowned media personality and businesswoman, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay has slammed a fan who asked her about her marital status.

According to her, the question asked by the fan was unnecessary.



Delay wrote on her Instagram page calling on her fans to ask her any question they want, indicating her readiness to respond to them accordingly.



An Instagram account which bears the name xbora_official asked “Why are you not married? And more ever you don’t have a child.”



The question did not sit well with Delay who described it as ‘nonsense’ and stated that she would not respond to it because it is irrelevant at that moment.



“That’s a very stupid question. I can’t answer it!” Delay wrote.



The media personality who hosts The Delay Show has often faced questions regarding her marital status, with many wondering why she has not married at this stage in her life.

In 2022, Delay clapped back at a Facebook user over his offensive comment under one of her posts. This was after Delay hinted at being in love.



The internet troll identified as Richard Otegah, described the host of The Delay Show as a 'big joke' in reaction to Delay's harmless Facebook post that read: "It's just US. YOU and I".



His comment read: "You think Facebook love is marriage??? You have not been able to stay with a man under the same roof for even a month and you think of marrying!!!! You are a big joke!!!! You think marriage is like running a business????"



Dealy who doesn't play around when it comes to social media trolls was quick to clap back by sharing the profile photo of his critic with a message that read: "Richard Otega. The god of marriage, I salute."



SB/BB