That's balderdash - Arnold scolds Medikal over 'music target' comment

Medikal and Arnold

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has lashed out at rapper Medikal over comments he made in a tweet. According to him, Medikal’s assertion that music should not be a form of competition but rather a form of entertainment is laughable.

The prominent rapper had taken to his Twitter handle to lament the current state of the industry. He cited a shift from the entertainment value of music to that of strictly business and targets.



Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo took issue with Medikal's viewpoint, strongly disagreeing during a segment on the United Showbiz show on UTV. Asamoah argued that competition is inherent in almost every sector, including showbiz, and should not be dismissed in music.



He pointed out that pressure to succeed exists in various aspects of life as individuals and businesses strive to succeed and excel in their endeavours. In his view, the music industry is no exception, as it is a business marked by competition.



“In what sector is there no pressure? Every business, every entity, there is some level of pressure. Pressure to succeed, to make it, to be number one," Arnold said. "Music no be competition. What is this guy talking about? Music is a business. He is in the music business. It is a competition,” he argued.



Highlighting Medikal's own success as evidence of this competition. Arnold argued that the hustle attention and recognition remain a driving force in the industry, especially among rappers.

“In the last 5 years, Medikal has been the go-to rapper because he’s beaten the competition around him and is virtually on top. The other artists are also pushing to get to the top. They are competing for the audience, for market share, and for awards,” he said.



Asamoah questioned Medikal's assertion that music is purely entertainment, suggesting that he should perform for free. He pointed out that even in the realm of entertainment, artists have financial goals and earn income from their craft.



“He said it’s entertainment; if it's entertainment, why doesn't he tell promoters that he shouldn't be paid since he's doing entertainment? Are his shows free?” Arnold queried.



In response to Medikal's claim that music is shifting towards targets and goals and the entertainment value was being wiped out, Asamoah challenged the rapper to clarify whether he, as a musician, has no targets or goals. He emphasised that setting goals, such as releasing a song or EP, is commonplace in the music business.



“What is Medikal saying? Which business entity doesn't have a target or a goal? Even farmers have a target; you being in the music business, are you saying you don't have a target or a goal? What are you saying? That's balderdash, that hogwash; you're in the music business and you're saying you don't have a target? When you’re about to release a song or an EP, isn't that a goal?” He quizzed.

