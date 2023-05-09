0
'That’s how God works' – Mark Okraku-Mantey reacts to Black Sherif’s win

Mark Okraku Mantey 1 Deputy Creative Arts minister, Mark Okraku-Mantey

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, believes that Black Sherif indeed deserves the most coveted award, Artiste of the Year.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he stated that the 21-year-old musician has worked extremely hard in a very short period of time, making him more qualified for that award.

“But this young man, that’s how God works, nobody knows how that happened, he just came up, I’ve been a follower of Black Sherif when I was on Hitz FM, they used to play his song without mentioning his name.”

“He was so low a brand that people wouldn’t even mention his name whenever they played his song,” he said.

Black Sherif beat stiff competition from seven others namely Piesie Esther, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, Camidoh, KiDi and King Promise to win the award.

He took home awards for the Best Music Video Award, Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Hip-hop Song of the Year with Kwaku The Traveller.

This is the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker’s first VGMA Artiste of the Year win.

Source: mynewsgh.com
