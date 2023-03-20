‘That shoe you are now wearing is size 84’ - A Plus to McBrown's replacement MzGee

MzGee is a popular media personality

Ghanaian social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as ‘ A Plus’, has asked MzGee to be conscious of the fact that she has landed herself a huge task.

News of Nana Ama McBrown, being replaced with MzGee as the host for UTV’s United Showbiz, has since been met with mixed reactions from the public.



A Plus, who has since been reacting to the development has once again indicated that MzGee will need to step up her game in order to match up to what McBrown previously did with the show.



He established that McBrown had set some records as the former captain of the show, hence, the time has come for MzGee to also set hers.



According to A Plus, MzGee’s decision to walk in Nana Ama McBrown’s shoes, which are bigger than her feet, will require more courage and bravery.



“Every human being is unique in their own way; no one is useless. But whether the old record will be lost in the new or it will forever remain unbroken, lies in the womb of that courageous person who patiently endures the excruciating pain of being heavily pregnant with passion, perseverance, and hard work.

“Congratulations Mz Gee. That shoe you are wearing is size 84, but nothing is too big for a willing heart and soul. Keep going, keep growing, keep glowing and keep soaring! You can get it if you really want,” the post read.



Nana Ama McBrown exited UTV but the dust finally settled on her new 'home' following a jamboree of a welcome by Onua TV to officially announce her joining the Media General team on Monday, March 13, 2023.



EB/AE