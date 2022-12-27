0
Entertainment

The 2022 big stories in pictures

2022 Celebs Some pictures in 2022

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The year 2022 was a dream come true for many performers, even if some of our most cherished showstoppers passed away.

Even with death being a factor this year, several famous people performed on stages that were well-attended both at home and abroad.

At the Global Citizen Festival at Independence Square, which drew tens of thousands of music enthusiasts to Ghana to see American musicians Usher Raymonds and SZA, an unbelievable occurrence happened.

At the Global Citizen Festival, the president of Ghana was booed once he mounted the podium.

Also, celebrities like Shatta Wale, Nana Agradaa, Afia Schwarzenegger, and Nana Ama McBrown among some celebrities were either served with court sentences or tasted jail.

However, there were some noteworthy events worldwide like the conflict and the economic turbulence caused by the pandemic.

The cost of living spiralled out of control and caused unrest in Ghana.

Desperate sights of flooding, starvation, and fires occurred throughout the year.

Scroll below for some of the images you may have missed this year:

Ekow Blankson's funeral





Global Citizen Festival



Grammy CEO visits Ghana





Weddings that made waves









Graduation







Randoms





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
