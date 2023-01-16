The 3 personalities who have issues with McBrown’s presenting skills

There have been concerns that media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, lacks control over her United Showbiz program, while some suggested that she needs professional training in that aspect.

Many individuals including celebrities have critiqued her presenting skills in recent times, particularly, after the show was slapped with back-to-back lawsuits.



Some observers believe that the show is being controlled by the panelists instead of the host, (McBrown), but the actress once insisted that she likes to allow her guests to thoroughly speak their minds.



“I am an actress and I know how it feels when you are prevented from pouring your feelings out. I allow them to say whatever bothers them then we find a better solution for it. I will not be happy if I cannot express my emotions on a particular issue,” she earlier stated in an interview with Graphic showbiz.



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, is the latest to join the list of individuals who have criticized Nana Ama McBrown’s presenting skills. On the back of this, GhanaWeb presents a compilation of instances where the actress has been labeled a ‘bad show host’.



Mona Gucci





After Mona Gucci’s appearance on the United Showbiz sometime in February 2021, the popular TV host recalled instances where panelists grilled guests and asked most of the questions.



It can be recalled that the Onua TV show host also cited an instance where panelists including Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Kwame A-Plus passed disparaging comments about guests and got away with it without being cautioned.



“There is no discipline on the set. The panelists took over the show. A Plus and Arnold were asking the questions and I don’t think panelists are allowed to ask questions,” Mona stated in an interview with GHPage.



Mark Okraku-Mantey

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, once asked Nana Ama Mcbrown to be mindful of the continuous peddling of defamatory comments by guests and panelists on her show.



He said over the period, these individuals have passed countless derogatory comments which have been overlooked by the presenter and this according to him, could land her in serious trouble.



Touching on her presenting skills during a discussion on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review in October 2022, Mr. Okraku-Mantey said most often, McBrown fails to issue disclaimers to the numerous allegations raised by her guests or pundits.



“Nana Ama McBrown, my sister. The job that you have involved yourself, if you want to do it and do it well, please be mindful. The defamatory comments that people usually say about others on your show, correct it, so, we don’t come back here. I won’t say she doesn’t have enough knowledge about what she does but a lot has been said on that show that if the victims want to take her on, she would go to court every day.



“What she doesn’t know is if someone says such things on your show and you don’t issue a disclaimer, you have also done a repeated publication during the defamation. You can be sued together with Despite media,” Okraku-Mantey said.

Shatta Wale







Shatta Wale has stated that Nana Ama McBrown lacks good presentation skills.



Although it is unclear what warranted his rants, the dancehall musician established in an Instagram live session on January 15, 2023, that the actress should have focused on her acting career.



“Nana Ama McBrown is an actress, Nana Ama McBrown doesn’t know anything about presenting. Sometimes she can present and someone can counter her," he said.

EB/BB