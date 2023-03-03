The 5th anniversary of National Women’s Summit & Expo comes off on 8th March

Official artwork for the project

Source: Charterhouse

Charterhouse & Joy FM, in collaboration with Geisha Soap presents the 5th-anniversary edition of the National Women’s Summit & Expo - Ghana’s biggest conference for women in celebration of International Women’s Day, on 8th March, at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre from 9 am.

This year, the summit goes digital, with the global theme: DigitALL – Innovation & technology for gender equality. This is a clarion call for women in all fields of endeavour to be intentional in attaining Digital Skills in order to be inclusive in the ongoing digital transformation of businesses and society.



Threading on the general theme, interesting panel discussions centred on innovation & technology for gender equality will be held by an eclectic mix of female across generations and professions. Broken into two phases, the topics will be; Demystifying digital - it’s not that complicated and The Future is Digital - Women inclusion in the digital future of work.



Keynote speaker for the summit is ETHEL COFIE - Tech Business leader, Founder of Women in Tech Africa and Chair of the Government's ICT sector skills board. Amongst the plenary speakers to throw more light on the topics are;



• Regina Honu – CEO & Founder of Soronko Academy



• Mariam Agyeman-Buahin – Group Head, Digital Marketing, Letsogo Holdings



• Thelma Quaye – Chief Digital Infrastructure, Skills & Empowerment Officer, Smart Africa Secretariat (Rwanda)

• Akosua Annobil – Creator of Tech in Ghana & Founder of Ab2020places



• Naa Korkoi Essah – Head of Communication – Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation



• Tara Fela Durotoye – CEO Tara Cosmetics (Nigeria)



The 5th National Women’s Summit & Expo sponsored By Geisha Black Soap & New Geisha Moringa Soap, produced by CHARTERHOUSE in collaboration with JOY FM.



The summit is also set to have digital skills workshops and an exhibition of female-led tech, e-businesses and businesses targeted at women. To exhibit, call 0550482769.



The Summit & Expo will be aired live on JOY FM from 10 am – 12noon, and on Facebook, YouTube @Charterhouse Live.