The Alpha Hour twist to Harold Amenyah's marriage to Irene

Harold Amenyah and wife, Irene

Ghanaian actor, Harold Amenyah, has revealed an interesting account of how his wife would usually send him links to prayer meetings, including the popular Alpha Hour, when he made efforts to get to know her.

Harold recounted how they met at a friend's party, and despite Irene initially declining to give him her number, he eventually got it from their mutual friend and dropped a text.



“When I got home, I texted her and said, 'This is Harold. I got your number from your friend.' I didn't get a response early, so I dropped my phone somewhere. It was quite late, so I slept,” he said.



According to Harold, when he reached out to Irene via text, she responded by sending him links to prayer meetings "Alpha Hour."



"I was like, 'Okay, you are meeting the person for the first time, and they are sending you a link to a prayer meeting.' I was like, "Okay, what is this thing?"



“When I woke up, I texted her and clicked the link, and I saw that it was a prayer meeting. She skipped all that I wanted to know about her and went straight to inviting me to join the prayer session," Harold stated.



Despite Irene's initial reluctance to engage in personal conversations, Harold continued to pursue her.

However, she would ignore his messages throughout the day, only to send him a link to pray at midnight.



“The next morning we spoke a bit, and in the evening she sent me another link to the Alpha Hour, but then I didn't hear from her the whole day or something. She would ignore my messages, but then, when it was 12 a.m., she would send me a link to pray,” he added.



Harold revealed that Irene's focus on spirituality rather than personal conversations intrigued him, and he was drawn to her even more.



He shared how he began attending the prayer meetings and gradually got to know Irene better, leading to a beautiful relationship that eventually culminated in marriage.







