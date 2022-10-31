0
'The Baloguns' - Reactions as Wizkid's baby mama shares family photos

Wizkid Family Wizkid, Jada and son, Zion

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerians have been reacting to a rare family photo of Wizkid, Jada and Zion.

Doing the usual, Wizkid took to his official Instagram stories to share a cute photo of himself with his baby mama and their son.

The snaps are reported to have been taken in Doha.

In the photo, the lovebirds rocked matching outfits giving off the Jay-Z and Beyonce vibe.

The photo has fans talking. See some reactions below.

itz_vivianperry: "Baba dey pressure them, they ain't ready yet."

oluwaseyi_bbp: "God and family’s all we got!!!"

f_jibril101931: "Happy family"

ballerblocka__: "Good woman is all you need in life as a man"

virtue_london: "Apart from the 2nd child they just welcome, is this the only child/ son he have?"

marvido01: "Nothing like 008 Abi 009 for here. It’s just More Love, Less Ego"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JADA ☄️ (@jada_p__)

Source: mynigeria.com
