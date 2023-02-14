The Bible is not against eating pork - Prophet Kumchacha replies Sonnie Badu

Kumchacha has challenged Sonnie Badu's claims against eating pork

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate International Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha has challenged fellow clergyman Sonnie Badu over his recent claims about the sanctity of pork meat for human consumption.

According to Kumchacha, there is no biblical evidence to show that pork is unholy and should not be consumed as recently claimed by the gospel musician cum preacher.



“When you read the Bible, pork is not listed in the things that defiles the human body. I love pork meat because it is tasty. So, I will plead with my brother Sonnie Badu not to condemn my favourite,” Kumchacha said on Accra-based Okay FM.



Referencing portions of the scripture, Kumchacha further argued that the Bible does not prevent Christians from consuming pork.



Stressing that the fact that one does not take liking to a certain type of food does not mean others should be stopped from enjoying same.



“When you go to East Legon, you see rich people lined up with expensive cars to buy pork. It is wealthy and important people who eat pork. So, no one claim that because Jesus commanded evil spirit to enter into some pigs, it is not good for consumption.

“While that is true, those pigs run and drowned in the sea and it is the fishes that eat dead animals in the sea, so if you don’t eat pork then stop eating sea fish and allow us to eat our pork.,” he added.



Rockhill Chapel founder, Rev. Sonnie Badu, in a recent social media post asked Christians to be wary of the kind of foods they consume as some could make them easily accessible to all kinds of demons.



Badu, specifically cited meat from pigs as a number one unclean meal that attracts evil spirits.



He emphasized that the Bible had declared some animals including pigs, unclean and as such, Christians must flee from them.



“When the devil wants to get through to you, they must first test your spiritual appetite. The number one way through which witches invade bodies is food. Also, the bible declares that some animals are unclean. What do you think an unclean animal is? In order words, when that unclean animal is found in you spiritually, it gives the witch quick access to jump in.

“Anything that has pork, pork is unclean! Even when you go to the Chinese restaurant and they ask for your order and you say pork, they keep asking you just to be sure, because they are aware of the kind of animal you are requesting to have,” he stressed.



Touching on how demons usually operate on victims who consume unclean foods, he said.



“Once the demons discover that you have eaten something unclean, your spirit automatically gets subdued. Once you go to bed, they come, because you gave them access.”







