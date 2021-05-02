The Blood Crew commemorates 5th anniversary with 'The Blood Effect' concert

The event will take place at the Family Chapel International, Kumasi

Source: Skbeatz Records

Kumasi-based gospel contemporary group 'The Blood Crew' is set to host its 5th-anniversary concert.

The anniversary dubbed 'the transformation concert' is slated to take place on May 2, 2021, at the Family Chapel International, Kumasi.



The commemoration will be held as part of the group's annual live musical concert dubbed 'The Blood Effect 2021'.



The versatile music group promises to bless patrons with more thrilling ministrations.

The crew urges patrons to come in their numbers with high expectations.



Artistes billed to minister include; Kofi Owusu Peprah, Pas. Sammie Obeng-Poku, 2021 VGMA Nominee Enuonyam, minister Daniel Owusu Ansah and the 'Created2Worship' crew.



Organizers of the event have assured that the COVID-19 protocols shall duly be adhered to keep everyone safe.