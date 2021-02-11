The Blood Crew out with new tune 'Change my life'

Source: Skbeatz Records

One of Ghana's finest gospel contemporary group, The Blood Crew is once again out with a new single titled 'Change my life'.

The new medley featured one of their best soprano singers, Felicity Osei Ntori, who added more lovely vibes to the song.



The new worship tune carries a blend of both the English and the Twi dialects which literary describes God as the most dependable one in all circumstances.



For all things work together for them that trust in God, they shall do exploits.



For many are the afflictions of the righteous but the Lord delivers them from all.



The 4 by 4 (4/4) time signature worship tune 'Change my Life' is one of their tracks among few others which were recorded last year during their Live DVD recording in August 2020 during their annual program 'The Blood Effect'.



The Kumasi based group is also reckoned as one of the most sought crews for most gospel events in Kumasi and Accra.

In a short interaction between blogger Skbeatz Records and their Music director, Nana Quophi, the group is well poised to bring out more musical projects from their camp.



The group has ministered on various platforms with gospel giants such as Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Quame Gyedu, Akesse Brempong, Nii Okai, Jojo Arhin, Ohemaa Mercy and more.



The sound production was by Mozey and powered by Creative Sounds Lab. The video was also directed and shot by Perfect Picture.



The band behind the project also were Felix Agyemang on drums, Frederick Acheampong (producer Achiekeyz) on the keyboard, Jesse on the guitar and Barima Okyere on the bass guitar.



Watch the video below:





Source: Skbeatz Records