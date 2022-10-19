The Cedi has fallen 'down flat' - M.anifest

M.anifest

Ghanaian rapper Kwame Amtepee Tsikata, alias Manifest (styled as M.anifest), has shared that were a music playlist made titled 'Cedi', a song that would feature on it would be 'Down Flat'.

'Down Flat' is an international hit by Ghanaian singer Kelvynboy from earlier 2022. A remix for it was released in September featuring Stefflon Don and Tekno.



In the song, Kelvynboy sings about how helplessly he has fallen in love. The feeling is so intense, he sings, "I can't comport myself, I can't. I fall for you down flat."



It is this lyric that, perhaps in jest, M.anifest is alluding to in his Tuesday, October 18, 2022, tweet.



He initially tweeted: "If the cedi were a playlist what songs would be on it?"



The 'Suffer' hitmaker responded to it himself, after fans had had their go at it, with another tweet: "Down flat."

Also, music star Kofi Mole offered a title that evokes both struggle and hope: "No shortcut to heaven." Featuring rap legend Obrafour, 'No Shortcut to Heaven' is from M.anifest's repertoire.



Ghana's annual inflation rate accelerated to 37.2 per cent in September of 2022, for the 16th straight month from 33.9 per cent in August.



The Ghana cedi is currently, according to Bloomberg, the worst performing currency in the world.



In Accra, the capital of Ghana, you need 12 cedis to obtain 1 dollar in a forex bureau.



Meanwhile, M.anifest's latest project is an album titled 'MTTD: Madina To the Universe'.