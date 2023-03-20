The Compozers to perform in Ghana this Easter

The Compozers

Source: Meg Sagoe, Contributor

The popular UK-based band, The Compozers is set to perform in Ghana this Easter at the Polo Beach Club in Labadi.

The highly anticipated show is scheduled for Easter Monday, April 9th, 2023.



With their well-known electrifying live performances, The Compozers have made significant strides in the music industry for several years, collaborating with top-notch artists such as Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid.



Recently, the band further cemented their status as industry pioneers with an incredible performance alongside Sarkodie, celebrating Ghana’s 66th Independence Day, in London.

With the show dubbed "The Compozers and Friends", patrons should expect an unforgettable experience with a fantastic lineup of talented artists joining the band for an unparalleled musical show at the Polo Beach Club.



The event is supported by the Diaspora Affairs Directorate, Guide radio, Akwaaba UK and Spartan Ives.