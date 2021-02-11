The Day Show With Berla Mundi is back on TV3

Season two of The Day Show With Berla Mundi, TV3 Network on Saturdays at 3PM from 13th February

Source: TV3 Network

It's back, big and better! Award-winning Ghanaian broadcaster, Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, returns this weekend with season two of the popular television programme, The Day Show with Berla Mundi.

The season’s premiere is scheduled for Saturday 13th February 2021 on Ghana’s number one television station, TV3 at 3 pm. According to the producers of the show, Adesa Productions Limited (APL), season two promises to be more exciting and captivating.



The Day Show With Berla Mundi is a one-hour weekly lifestyle show which focuses on true-life stories ranging from health, wealth, fashion, entertainment, cuisine to games. It is a show that highlights all aspects of life and caters to various age brackets depending on their mood and interest.



Commenting on the new season, the General Manager of MG Television, Francis Doku, indicated TV3’s commitment to keeping its audience entertained at all times by creating a wider television broadcast coverage and richer programme content.



Mr. Doku added that “without a doubt, we are about to witness another fantastic season of the Day Show With Berla Mundi. The show will be more insightful with discussion on very critical social issues”, he added.

The weekly episodes will see very distinguished personalities as guests who will be bringing their expert perspectives to the conversation. These will range from opinion leaders, seasoned speakers, transformational leaders to celebrities.



Season two of The Day Show With Berla Mundi airs on TV3 Network on Saturdays at 3 PM from 13th February 2021.





Source: TV3 Network