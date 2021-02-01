The Don blasts Ola Michael for suggesting that Okraku Mantey does not deserve Deputy Ministerial position

Prince Tsegah, Radio presenter

Radio presenter cum entertainment critic, Prince Tsegah of Hitz FM fame has taken on his colleague in the entertainment industry, Ola Kwaku Michael following the latter’s assertion that Mark Okraku Mantey does not deserve the deputy minister of Tourism and Creative Arts position.

Throughout last week, it was widely speculated that the seasoned media personality and current Program’s Manager of Hitz FM, Mark Okraku Mantey will likely be named the next Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts.



Even though many entertainment enthusiasts have said that it will be a great appointment and a big win for the entertainment fraternity, the award-winning movie, and entertainment critic, Ola Michael expressed very contrary views on the matter.



Ola on Peace FM last Saturday said that Mark Okraku Mantey should focus on the work he was doing at the Creative Arts Council for now.



He also made the point that the CEO of Slip Entertainment will not be a good deputy minister because he likes to give excuses a lot.

His comments, which are just a representation of his thoughts have, however, angered Prince Tsegah who has taken to Facebook to blast him.



Commenting on a post on Facebook, Prince Tsegah suggested that Ola Michael was just being envious of Mark’s achievement.



The host of Hitz FM’s ‘You Say Wetin’ show further described Ola Michael as an ungrateful person who has no shame.



