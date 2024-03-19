The Ghana movie is industry is not dead - Solomon Fixon-Owoo

Actor, Solomon Fixon-Owoo Jnr

Ghanaian actor, Solomon Fixon-Owoo Jnr, has responded to claims that the Ghana movie industry is dead.

According to him, the decline in the movie industry is temporary and represents a shift in the story-telling format used in Ghana.



In an interview with TV XYZ, he challenged claims that the industry had collapsed, citing Ghanaian movies that were released over the years, even during the COVID pandemics.



"People keep saying the movie industry has collapsed. If the industry has collapsed, what about all the movies that have been premiering over the years, even during the COVID era? Some movies have been put on streaming platforms online for people," he said.



The "Terminus" actor acknowledged the challenges faced by the industry but stated that it is part of an ongoing evolution and adaptation.



He expressed confidence that once these 'lapses' are addressed, the Ghanaian film industry will be well-positioned to compete on an international level.

"In every industry, there comes a time where you go through struggles. I always say that we are living in an era of motion revolution where audiovisual storytelling is now becoming very different in the Ghana movie industry.



"So the industry is not dead; we are just having some lapses, and those lapses are going to be filled, and when those lapses are filled, we will compete very well with international markets," he said.



Watch the video below





ID/SARA

Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.